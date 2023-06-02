29 memories of Sir Tom Jones at Alnwick in 2015 ... before the lights went out!

Sir Tom Jones made the first of his two appearances at the amazing series of gigs in the shadow of Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 8, 2015. But thousands of fans were left disappointed when the Welsh legend’s concert came to a premature end due to technical problems. Until then, they had been treated to 50 minutes of classic Tom. Here is a reminder of some of the happy scenes up to that point. He was to return to Alnwick in 2018.