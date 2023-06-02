News you can trust since 1854
Scenes from Sir Tom Jones' curtailed concert in the Alnwick pastures in August 2015.Scenes from Sir Tom Jones' curtailed concert in the Alnwick pastures in August 2015.
Scenes from Sir Tom Jones' curtailed concert in the Alnwick pastures in August 2015.

29 memories of Sir Tom Jones at Alnwick in 2015 ... before the lights went out!

It was definitely one of the most memorable concerts held in the Pastures, Alnwick – but not necessarily for the right reasons.
By Paul Larkin
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

Sir Tom Jones made the first of his two appearances at the amazing series of gigs in the shadow of Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 8, 2015. But thousands of fans were left disappointed when the Welsh legend’s concert came to a premature end due to technical problems. Until then, they had been treated to 50 minutes of classic Tom. Here is a reminder of some of the happy scenes up to that point. He was to return to Alnwick in 2018.

Take a look at pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Simple Minds in 2014; Jessie J in 2012, Part 1 and Part 2; Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2; Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.

Enjoying a picnic party outside the fencing in the Alnwick pastures ahead of the Sir Tom Jones concert on Saturday, August 8, 2015.

1. Picnic in the park

Enjoying a picnic party outside the fencing in the Alnwick pastures ahead of the Sir Tom Jones concert on Saturday, August 8, 2015. Photo: Jane Coltman

Getting into the spirit of Sir Tom Jones' concert at Alnwick pastures on Saturday, August 8, 2015.

2. Masked singers

Getting into the spirit of Sir Tom Jones' concert at Alnwick pastures on Saturday, August 8, 2015. Photo: Jane Coltman

An appreciative audience at the Sir Tom Jones concert at Alnwick pastures on Saturday, August 8, 2015.

3. Crowd pleaser

An appreciative audience at the Sir Tom Jones concert at Alnwick pastures on Saturday, August 8, 2015. Photo: Jane Coltman

Were you at the ill-fated Sir Tom Jones' concert at Alnwick in August 2015?

4. Faces in the crowd

Were you at the ill-fated Sir Tom Jones' concert at Alnwick in August 2015? Photo: Jane Coltman

