32 more pictures from the 2009 Music of Queen concert in Alnwick
It was wet, but it was fun, and the crowd certainly got into the spirit.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 10:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:08 am
Can you spot yourself in this collection from the Gazette photographers. In case you missed them, the first batch of pictures from the Music of Queen concert has already been published. Also, take a look at the pictures from Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006; the Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008 if you haven’t already.
Page 1 of 8