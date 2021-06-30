Images from the 2009 Alnwick Pastures concert, The Music of Queen: A Rock & Symphonic Spectacular, with stars from the West End musical We Will Rock You, and the English National Orchestra.

32 more pictures from the 2009 Music of Queen concert in Alnwick

It was wet, but it was fun, and the crowd certainly got into the spirit.

By Paul Larkin
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 10:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:08 am

Can you spot yourself in this collection from the Gazette photographers. In case you missed them, the first batch of pictures from the Music of Queen concert has already been published. Also, take a look at the pictures from Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006; the Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008 if you haven’t already.

1. Freddie fans

Images from the 2009 Alnwick Pastures concert, The Music of Queen: A Rock & Symphonic Spectacular, with stars from the West End musical We Will Rock You, and the English National Orchestra.

Photo: Kate Wood

Buy photo

2. Now I'm here

Images from the 2009 Alnwick Pastures concert, The Music of Queen: A Rock & Symphonic Spectacular, with stars from the West End musical We Will Rock You, and the English National Orchestra.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Buy photo

3. These are the days of our lives

Images from the 2009 Alnwick Pastures concert, The Music of Queen: A Rock & Symphonic Spectacular, with stars from the West End musical We Will Rock You, and the English National Orchestra.

Photo: Kate Wood/Jane Coltman

Buy photo

4. Good old-fashioned lover boy!

Images from the 2009 Alnwick Pastures concert, The Music of Queen: A Rock & Symphonic Spectacular, with stars from the West End musical We Will Rock You, and the English National Orchestra.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Buy photo
AlnwickQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 8