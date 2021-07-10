46 fond memories of Status Quo and 10cc playing at Alnwick in 2011
It was one of the best concerts in the Alnwick Pastures series – and featured two huge bands.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 3:44 pm
Updated
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 3:54 pm
Status Quo and 10cc joined forced to entertain Alnwick on Saturday, August 20, 2011. This gallery is dedicated to Quo’s Rick Parfitt, one of rock music’s greatest rhythm guitarists, who sadly died on Christmas Eve 2016. Another collection of pictures from the concert will follow.
