38 fabulous reminders of Jools Holland and Alison Moyet gig at Alnwick in 2010

News you can trust since 1854

Left, Emma Beckingham and Julie Manion from Seahouses at the Jools Holland concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle in 2010.

Graham Chambers takes a sip from his discreet hip flask. Jools Holland 2010 concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle.

The anticipation was too much... Jools Holland 2010 concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle.

Jools Holland 2010 concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle. Bringing everything but the kitchen sink...