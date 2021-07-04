Scenes from the 2010 Pastures concert starring Jools Holland, with guests Alison Moyet, Ruby Turner, Rosie Holland, among others.

38 fabulous reminders of Jools Holland and Alison Moyet gig at Alnwick in 2010

Jools Holland made a third appearance in the Alnwick Pastures concerts in 2010, following successful appearances in 2006 and 2008.

By Paul Larkin
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 3:13 am
Updated Sunday, 4th July 2021, 3:31 am

Here are 38 reminders of another fantastic evening. Can you spot yourself in this collection by photograher Jane Coltman? In case you missed them, take a look at the pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006.

1. Picnic party

Jools Holland 2010 concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle. Bringing everything but the kitchen sink...

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Wakey, wakey!

The anticipation was too much... Jools Holland 2010 concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Top tipple

Graham Chambers takes a sip from his discreet hip flask. Jools Holland 2010 concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Having a ball

Left, Emma Beckingham and Julie Manion from Seahouses at the Jools Holland concert in the pastures of Alnwick Castle in 2010.

Photo: Jane Coltman

