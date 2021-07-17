Images from the Status Quo and 10cc concert, with supporting act Big Figure, in the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011.
39 more pictures from when Status Quo and 10cc came to Alnwick in 2011

Here’s another selection of pictures from 2011 monster gig in the Pastures.

By Paul Larkin
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 2:54 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:47 pm

Status Quo and 10cc joined forces to entertain Alnwick on Saturday, August 20, 2011. This is the second gallery of the concert, make sure you see the first if you haven’t already. Like the first, this is also dedicated to Rick Parfitt, one of the famous Quo duo, who sadly died on Christmas Eve 2016.

1. Smiling through the rain

The Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Big thumbs up!

Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert at Alnwick in 2011.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Wet weather costume

Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure in concert at Alnwick in August 2011.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. We're all ears

Heather Cox and Janet Bird, from Seahouses, at the Status Quo, 10cc and Big Figure concert in the Pastures, Alnwick, on Saturday, August 20, 2011..

Photo: Jane Coltman

