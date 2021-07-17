39 more pictures from when Status Quo and 10cc came to Alnwick in 2011
Here’s another selection of pictures from 2011 monster gig in the Pastures.
Status Quo and 10cc joined forces to entertain Alnwick on Saturday, August 20, 2011. This is the second gallery of the concert, make sure you see the first if you haven’t already. Like the first, this is also dedicated to Rick Parfitt, one of the famous Quo duo, who sadly died on Christmas Eve 2016.
Take a look at pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series of Pastures concerts.
