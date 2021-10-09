Scenes from the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, with Simple Minds, Toploader and Ella Janes.
35 great memories of Simple Minds playing Alnwick in 2014

The brollies and rain shelters were in force again for the 2014 Alnwick Castle concert in the Pastures. After the likes of Jools Holland, 10cc, Status Quo and Jessie J, the latest stars of the music industry to grace the Alnwick stage in the Pastures were Simple Minds, ably supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16, 2014.

By Paul Larkin
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 8:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th October 2021, 8:48 pm

The concert came two years after the Jessie J gig, which was also hit by heavy rain that left the Pastures in such a state that it was left fallow in 2015. Take a look at pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Jessie J in 2012, Part 1 and Part 2; Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2; Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.

1. Wet suits

Crowds at the Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16, 2014.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Time for a tipple!

Crowds at the Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16, 2014.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Brolly good time!

Trying to keep dry at the 2014 Pastures concert in Alnwick while waiting for Ella Janes, Toploader and Simple Minds to take the stage on Saturday, August 16.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Fur brigade

Crowds at the Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16, 2014.

Photo: Jane Coltman

