Scene from the Jessie J concert in Alnwick Pastures in August 2012.

Another 37 reminders of the 2012 Jessie J concert in Alnwick

It was worth the wait! Jessie J finally turned up in Alnwick a month after her original date in July 2012 was cancelled after she contracted a virus.

By Paul Larkin
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 8:10 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 8:23 pm

The biggest crowd of the entire Pastures concert series wallowed in the mud and rain, having a whale of a time as Jessie belted out her classic hits Price Tag, Do It Like a Dude, LaserLight and Domino, among others. Flick through this gallery to bring back the memories. If you missed the first set of pictures, here it is. Take a look at pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2 ; Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.

1. Queuing in the rain

Huge crowds queued to watch popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Sea of brollies

Crowds at the Jessie J Concert at Alnwick Castle take cover under their umberellas.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. ... just as well!

Huge crowds waited in the rain to see popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Storm troopers

It was a soggy wait for Jessie J to perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012.

Photo: Jane Coltman

