Have your say on future of former school sports hall

People are being given the chance to have their say on the future of a former school sports hall in Alnwick.

Sports clubs and other user groups are being invited to hear more about the options for the old Lindisfarne Middle School sports hall and the wider school site.

The meeting is being organised by the Alnwick Forum, a partnership between Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council.

It will be held at the main hall at Lindisfarne Adult Learning Centre, on Lindisfarne Road, on Wednesday, at 6pm.

It follows the first engagement event on future plans for Alnwick and its key buildings, which was held late last year and attracted hundreds of visitors.

The Forum is committed to ensuring the future use of all council buildings is fully considered and discussed.

Forum members and Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore said: “We know the sports centre and playing fields are widely used by a large number of groups and the Forum is keen to find the best way forward for the site. This event is a good opportunity to discuss these facilities and the future of the wider site.”

Mayor of Alnwick Alan Symmonds added: “The Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan considers the Adult Education Centre and Sports Centre as key community facilities.

“We are keen to look at all the options available and in doing this, it is important that we hear from users.”

In spring 2017, the then Labour-run county council announced plans to flatten Lindisfarne Middle School, including the separate sports hall, which sparked major opposition.

After the Conservatives took power of the countycouncil in May 2017, a block was put on the demolition plans and it later issued reassurances that the sports hall would continue to operate.

Last year, Alnwick Town Council was offered the chance to take over the ownership of the sports hall.