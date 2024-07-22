Solano remains defiant as Blyth Spartans suffer heavy defeat

Blyth Spartans manager Nolberto Solano (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

The Spartans manager reflected on his side's 7-0 home defeat against Gateshead.

Blyth Spartans manager Nolberto Solano has insisted there are ‘no excuses’ for his side after they suffered a heavy home defeat against Gateshead in their latest pre-season friendly.

A strong Heed side wasted little time in getting in front as youngster Oli Thompson opened the scoring on nine minutes and they took a four-goal lead into half-time as summer signing Owen Oseni, midfielder Regan Booty and former Spartan Will McGowan all found the net. The second-half offered little respite for a disjointed Spartans as they struggled to make an impact on their National League visitors and it was Rob Elliot’s men that rounded off a dominating display thanks to Oseni’s second goal of the night, a goal from a trialist and an own goal.

Speaking after the defeat, Solano reflected on Spartans preparations for the new Northern Premier League season and their struggle to bring in further new signing to boost his squad ahead of his first season in charge at Croft Park.

He told The Gazette: “I understand the fans because they have been fantastic. They are fantastic fans, we are prepared to work, we will get sorted out before the start of the season and be ready for the first match. There are no excuses, we will get together and we will be strong. It’s difficult to say when new signings will come in, there are lots of talks but players are being given opportunities to play at a higher level so we have to wait until we get the opportunities. We will prepare as best we can. We have a tough start to the season, that’s the way it is, but we will be strong and we will be prepared for the first game.”

Solano remained defiant as the new season draws ever closer after his side discovered they will visit Ashton United on the first day of the campaign before hosting North East neighbours Hebburn Town in their first home game just three days later.

“First of all, we knew we were playing a very strong side (in Gateshead) and they were very unlucky not to get promotion last season. Rob has done a fantastic job with them. This is only our third game and we are building a new team because a lot of the boys who were here last year have left. Nobody is happy to lose like this but I have said to the boys we need to start improving a lot of things because this division we are in is really tough and we have to improve and get fit if we want to get promotion. We need new players, it’s hard to get players but we have to wait but we have to learn, we have to be better and the only way to improve is by being honest and by working hard.”

Spartans are back in action on Tuesday night when they make the short trip to Northern League Division One neighbours Blyth Town.