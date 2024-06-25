Nobby Solano says he wants Blyth Spartans to play with flair and discipline

Blyth boss Nolberto Solano has outlined his managerial philosophy. Picture: Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans can play with South American flair under new boss Nolberto Solano – but with the added British work ethic of keeping shape and tracking back.

That’s what the Peruvian hopes to bring to Croft Park as he targets a swift return to the National League North following relegation.

Solano told the club’s official BSAFC TV channel that his main football philosophy was for Blyth to be a competitive team that play with smiles on their faces with the ball – and are aggressive without it.

Balance and passion were two of the key words that Solano expressed in his first big interview since his arrival in south Northumberland.

“Every manager will tell you the same thing – we’d like to attack, but we need to make sure we keep a clean sheet first.

“If you want to attack you have to make sure you are disciplined,” said the popular former Newcastle United winger.

“I like to enjoy the football. I like the players to express themselves, I’m not strict to say we have to go that way or that way because in the game anything can happen, especially at this level.

“I would like the boys to play with the freedom to express themselves, but every manager will tell you the same, the discipline without the ball has to be very key and very important.

“I like the team shape to be in good positions and to not get caught, so everybody needs to know what they have to do when we attack, to have a balance.”

Solano spent a season coaching in the Peruvian top-flight after retiring from playing in 2011 and was then assistant manager to Argentinian Ricardo Gareca at the national side from 2015, taking them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years as he brings a wealth of tactical experience to Blyth.

“This club is about passion,” said Solano.

“I know the fans are a very key and important part of this club, and I hope that this season we all come together as a team.

“To be successful we have to be all together and under the same message, so I’m really positive and looking forward to bringing Spartans back up.