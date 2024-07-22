New Blyth Spartans strip carries sponsor's colours
Blyth Spartans have launched their new kit for the 2024/25 season.
Nolberto Solano’s side will, of course, run out in the famous green and white stripes at home and have an orange and black away strip which nods to the brand colours of main sponsor TEXO.
Alan Conway from the company told the club’s official website: “We’re always proud to see our name on the iconic green and white shirt, but we’re especially thrilled to be part of the away kit this year.
“We are extremely proud to be supporting this historic club and its vibrant community.”
The shirts are available to purchase from the club shop priced at £35 for juniors and £45 for adults.
