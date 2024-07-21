Berwick Rangers hoping for sweet smell of success against Linlithgow Rose after defeat to Morpeth Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linlithgow Rose visit MKM Shielfield Park this Saturday as Berwick Rangers get their Lowland League season underway.

Manager Thomas Scobbie is eagerly anticipating getting back into action and is keen for his side to get off to a good start.

“We’re really looking forward to the opening game of the season,” he said.

“We know it will be a tough match against a well organised side but we will be going into it as always in a positive mind frame and looking to win the three points.”

Morpeth's Matt Boyd scores from the spot in a 4-0 win at Berwick Rangers.

The black and gold completed their pre-season preparations last weekend with a 4-0 home reverse against NPL Premier side Morpeth Town in a game that saw a trialist shown a red card for pulling Luke James back in the box.

Local Berwick lad Matt Boyd stepped up to tuck away the resultant late penalty for the Highwaymen.

Nic Bollado had shot Town ahead after his initial effort was tipped onto the post and they almost added a second before the break when Sam Davison thumped a volley off the crossbar.

The advantage was doubled when Jeff Henderson scrambled home from a corner shortly after the interval and Jack Foalle added the third in the 75th minute when he converted a low cross at the far post.

Jack Foalle scored Morpeth's third at the back post.

Berwick have made a new signing in experienced 30-year-old defender Gareth Rodger who has previously been at the likes of St. Johnstone, Ballymena United, Forfar, Montrose and Stirling Albion.

He joins Jonny Devers, Alfie Robinson, Jack Brown, Matthew Collins and Cai McNamara who have all been recruited over the summer – with the gaffer planning on making one or two more new faces to the squad.

“The new signings have been a great addition,” said Scobbie.

“They all bring different qualities to the team and have really bought into what we are trying to do. We will look to add a few more in the coming days to strengthen us even more.”

“We’re happy with how our pre-season preparation has been - all different games and tests for us which have put us in a clear position on what we are good at and what we still need to work on.”