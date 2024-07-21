Wallington lift Mark Bruce Memorial Trophy with convincing win against Rothbury

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 11:33 BST
Wallington claimed a fifth successive Mark Bruce Memorial Trophy win as they beat Rothbury 7-1 at Armstrong Park.

The Premier Division champions and NFA Benevolent Bowl holders played a very strong side as they gear up for the start of the Alliance season when they travel to North Shields Athletic on Saturday 3rd August.

“Unfortunately, we were outclassed all over the pitch,” admitted Reds player/manager Tom Macpherson.

“Wallington played some outstanding football at times and were too good for us on the day. From our perspective, we need to defend better as a unit but that will hopefully come before the season starts.”

Wallington hit top form ahead of season

“The day itself has become a real highlight of the preseason schedule; it was a great turnout from supporters of both sides - fitting to Brucey himself. It’s always a competitive game, despite yesterday’s score, but still played with a good spirit.”

Rothbury’s Division One campaign starts at home to Hebburn Town reserves while in Division Two North Sunderland host relegated Hexham and Amble take on Walker Central at the Welfare.

