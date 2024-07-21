Alnwick Town hit the road to kick-off season back in the Northern League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town’s famous travelling support, the 472, have been busy digging out the flags for Saturday's Northern League opener.

Though many will have been up on display in bars during the Euro tournament over the summer, others will be getting unfurled in readiness of their first day back in Division Two.

Town make the journey down to Jarrow and will be hoping that the black and white army will follow them down across the Tyne in good numbers.

Alnwick will clock up a number of miles in the League alone this season after their move up from the Alliance with the bulk of the clubs down in the south of the region.

Alnwick Town are back in the Northern League after six years

Only Bedlington Terriers and Prudhoe YC are in Northumberland, with Ryton & Crawcrook Albion and Newcastle University (who groundshare with Prudhoe) other relatively short journeys.

The bulk of the clubs are down around the Durham and Teesside areas with long hauls down to Darlington Town, Billingham Thornaby, Redcar and Yarm on the cards this season.

It’s six years since the black and whites last competed at this level and boss Richie Latimer said: “The whole club is looking forward to being back in the Northern League.”

He’s also a realist who plans ahead of games meticulously and likes to do his homework on the opposition, so Latimer is well aware that the step up will be a big one – in terms of both travel and the standard of play.

“We also all know how tough of a season this will be, but the players and management are looking forward to the challenge,” he stressed.

Town’s pre-season has produced a mixed bag of results and they were beaten 2-1 at Stobswood Welfare last Friday night ahead of game against Morpeth Town reserves on Tuesday evening.

“It's been a tough pre-season, which we wanted, playing against some top non-league teams.

“We have added to the squad with the likes of Max Anderson, Luke Baston, and Rui Martins with a couple more, which makes the squad a competitive one which you need for this League.”

“Goals for the club is to get up to speed as soon as possible and be competitive throughout this season,” said Latimer, who’ll hope to look out from the dug-out and see some flags and support on the terraces this weekend.