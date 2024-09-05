Blyth Spartans interim manager David Stockdale (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

The former Fulham and Brighton goalkeeper is aiming to impress during his interim spell in charge of Northern Premier League club Blyth Spartans.

David Stockdale has expressed his determination to make the most of his ‘audition’ as Blyth Spartans manager after his side secure progression into the FA Cup second qualifying round with a 3-1 replay win against Campion.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Yorkshire, the Northern Counties East League club threatened to pull off a major shock when they took the lead just before the midway point of Wednesday night’s Croft Park replay with a goal from captain Aidan Kirby. However, Spartans got back on level-terms on the hour-mark with a goal from on-loan South Shields winger Joao Gomes and that forced the game into extra-time. The visitors were reduced to ten men with 20 minutes remaining when goalkeeper Bradley Emmerson saw red for a last-man challenge on Spartans youngster Billy Gordon.

Despite their numerical advantage, Spartans were unable to find a way beyond substitute keeper Jordan Moorhouse until extra-time when former Sunderland youngster Harry Gardiner netted the first goal of his second spell with the club before Gomes doubled his own tally to seal the win and set up a home tie with Bury in the next round. The win was Spartans first in any competition so far this season and ensured Stockdale, who was named as interim manager following the departure of former Newcastle United winger Nolberto Solano last week, will have something to build on as he looks to secure the role on a permanent basis.

Speaking after the game, he told The Gazette: “I came in just to help out and it just so happens this is what has happened. When you’re in that position, I was a goalkeeper but I used to sit and watch great play in front of me so I wanted to bring that here and that’s how I like to watch them play. I know it’s a fight, I’ve been there but I know who to get a team with a great belief, I’m a people person, I’m never going to say I’m a great coach because I am only starting that journey. But when you get belief into a group of lads and the manager believes in what they’re trying to do, you have confidence, smiles on faces, it’s that team culture and I honestly believe results will come.”

There is an air of understandable despondency surrounding Croft Park following Spartans relegation from the National League North and that spilled over into a summer of slow recruitment. The gamble on Solano failed to pay off as his under-prepared squad struggled in their first month in the ultra-competitive Northern Premier League Premier Division. Despite what felt like positive draws against the likes of Ashton United and Guiseley, heavy defeats against Worksop Town and Morpeth Town mean Spartans head into the weekend visit to Prescot Cables sat second from bottom and with the second worst defensive record in non-league’s third tier.

Supporters have asked questions of the club’s owners and are concerned their beloved club will continue heading in the wrong direction as yet another relegation fight looks to playing out in front of them. But Stockdale has insisted communication from the higher levels of the club will improve and revealed he has ‘told a few home truths’ in a bid to improve matters on and off the pitch.

He said: “What I have heard from upstairs is very positive, I will say some of the fans have been without communication but we are trying to fix that. We will get them up-to-date with what’s going on. It will take time, I won’t lie, but I want them to stick with us and we will play good football. They’ve admitted things have gone wrong, it takes a big person. I’ve told them a few home truths of how we need to play and how we need to turn it. If they believe in me, that’s fine, and hopefully they do after tonight. 2024 has been one of those years and I know some Blyth fans are saying it’s going one way. I’m hoping this might start turning the ship. We might go out and win three, then lose three - but I’m trying to get a culture into this club that is not about negative thoughts. The lads have bought in, the staff have bought in - and if I get move things forward and turn the fans, I think we can try and start moving things forward.”

Long-term planning, for the moment, is secondary, as Stockdale’s primary focus goes on Saturday’s visit to a Prescot side sat two points and two places above Spartans in the table. A recovery session following their extended FA Cup exploits is planned before the Spartans senior squad will watch the club’s youngsters in FA Youth Cup action against their Hebburn Town counterparts on Thursday night. The aim, for Stockdale, is to be ‘professional in a part-time environment’ and create a ‘one club’ mantra throughout every level at Croft Park.

Action from Blyth Spartans' FA Cup first qualifying round replay win against Campion (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

“I’m trying to do everything 100% and as you can see tonight, I’m always on the lads to do what I know they can do,” he explained. “They may make mistakes, these things happen in football - but they showed what they can do at the end, with the fans sticking right behind us. It was a whole relief for the entire club. It was just nice to do it, I have to get the monkey off the back when it comes to the league - but this is a start. The lads were low in confidence and it’s just given them some belief. What they did tonight was how I want to play football and people will say they’re two steps lower but if we can improve on that, if we move the ball fast, we can improve.

“For me, every game is important and to not lose on Saturday was important. Now with this confidence, we won’t get carried away, we aren’t Manchester City. We have eight injuries that may not come back soon. I’m trying to be as professional as possible, we have a recovery session on Thursday and I’m trying to be professional in a part-time environment. The lads have bought in, they’re coming in, then they’re watching the youth team because it’s about one club.”