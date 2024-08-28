Ashington have signed former Newcastle United player Michael Ndiweni. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington announced the signing of striker Michael Ndiweni last week with the former Newcastle United Academy player making his debut in Saturday’s 4-1 loss in the Isuzu FA Trophy against Congleton in Cheshire.

The 20-year-old – who made his first team debut for the Magpies in November last year appearing as a second-half substitute in a 4-1 win against Chelsea at St James’ Park in the Premier League – was with the club for eight years before being released at the end of last season.

On joining the Colliers, Ndiweni – a central striker – said: “I wanted to restart my career and go somewhere where I knew I would get good game time and show what I can do. After my first training session at Ashington, I wanted to sign for them.

“They are a good squad and the coaching is really, really good and I feel for me personally, it will be the best solution to my development to get better and to improve as a player.”

Being ineligible for the Emirates FA Cup tie against Bishop Auckland, Ndiweni – who was born in Leeds – carried out a watching brief.

He took in the 1-1 draw at Woodhorn Lane followed by the Colliers’ 2-1 win in extra time in the replay at Heritage Park.

“I was impressed by what I saw,” he said. “I know people will say that I’ve come from a top, top club and that it’s hard to find something similar – but I do really believe that the way the training sessions are conducted, plus the way the team tries to play good football, that I’ve made the right decision.

“The one thing I’ve missed is playing on a regular basis and we have plenty of games coming up. I just want to get into the rhythm and help the team as much as I can, and hopefully show the fans and everyone else what I can do.”

Ashington joint head coach Richie Hill said: “Michael’s name was mentioned to me about eight weeks ago, but he rightly so tried his skills at other clubs and all I wanted him to do was to come to our ground and be part of the training session, because I know with the set-up and changing room that we’ve got, and the level of training we offer the lads, it would tempt anyone to sign for us.

“I went to watch him once and he just looked an Ashington player. Technically he’s very good; he’s silky smooth and basically, having spoken to his dad, the boy just wants to enjoy his football.”

Hill continued: “His dad said it was very important that he went to a club that would appreciate him; look after him and help develop him – and I keep telling Michael that at 20 years of age, the dream of him being a professional footballer hasn’t ended.

“As we move forward with him, I’m expecting him to be a big performer for us and to score goals.

“I’ve told him to go out onto the park and smile, enjoy himself and be himself, and I thought at times against Congleton he showed real class and real quality.

“I believe he will be a brilliant footballer for Ashington.”