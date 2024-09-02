Morpeth Town to visit Spennymoor in FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morpeth Town’s reward for beating Emley is a trip to National League North Spennymoor Town in the FA Cup second round qualifying.

The Highwaymen will visit the Brewery Field on Saturday 14th September.

The game should provide a tough test for manger Craig Lynch’s side with the ‘Moors mid-table in the League above.

Former Blyth Spartans striker J.J. Hooper is a familiar face in Graeme Lee’s team.

If Spartans beat Campion in Wednesday night’s replay at Croft, then they’ll host Bury.

The North West Counties Premier Division side were formed from the ashes of the former Football League side who suffered a financial crisis in 2019.

There is prize money of £3,375 for the winners of this round while losing clubs will receive £1,125.