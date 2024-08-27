Blyth Spartans part company with Newcastle United cult hero Nolberto Solano

Blyth Spartans manager Nolberto Solano. Picture: Paul Scott

The decision was confirmed on Tuesday night as Spartans begin their search for a new manager.

Blyth Spartans have confirmed they have parted company with manager Nolberto Solano in the aftermath of Monday’s 4-1 home defeat against Morpeth Town.

The former Newcastle United and Aston Villa winger was the surprise choice to replace former manager Jon Shaw and lead the Croft Park club’s recovery from suffering relegation into the Northern Premier League Premier Division. However, after a disjointed pre-season campaign and a dismal start to the league season, the former Peru international has now departed and left Spartans sat in the division’s relegation zone and without a win to their name.

A club statement released on Tuesday evening said: “Blyth Spartans can confirm that they have agreed to part ways with Nolberto Solano. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Nobby for his efforts while at Spartans. Assistant manager David Stockdale will take charge of the squad as the interim manager ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie.”

After spending time in charge of clubs in Peru and Swedish side Eskilstuna, Solano took a first step into life in the dugout in England with Spartans when his appointment was confirmed in early May. Speaking at the time, Spartans owner Irfan Liaquat enthused over the appointment of the former Magpies winger, saying: “A highly talented individual with the perfect blend of skills, expertise, and plenty of flair. His exceptional talent, coupled with his extensive network, positions him to achieve great success as we start our rebuild.”

Solano’s former Leicester City team-mate and current Spartans sporting director Steve Howard also expressed his excitement at working with the 95-times capped former Peru star. Speaking to the club website, he said: "His wealth of experience and coaching skills will be invaluable. I’m looking forward to working closely with Nobby to create a team that will get back to the level they should be, and ultimately bring success to the club for years to come.”

However, a difficult pre-season schedule that brought just one win set the tone for the opening weeks of the Northern Premier League season as Solano’s side collected just points from their first six games and conceded nine goals in two Bank Holiday weekend defeats against Worksop Town and Morpeth Town. The latter of those losses will now go down in the record books as Solano’s final game in charge as former Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale prepares to step up as interim manager for Saturday’s FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Northern Counties East League club Campion.