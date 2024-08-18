Northumberland FA Senior Cup draw
Alnwick Town have been drawn at home to Prudhoe YC in the first round of the Northumberland FA Senior Cup.
The other ties are Blyth Town v. West Allotment Celtic, Newcastle University v. Blyth Spartans, North Shields v. Ashington, Bedlington Terriers v. Newcastle Blue Star, Whitley Bay v. Heaton Stannington and Morpeth Town v. Newcastle Benfield.
Holders Newcastle United u21s received a bye.
Fixtures are to be played by the 5th October.
