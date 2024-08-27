Blyth head to Yorkshire for televised FA Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spartans’ chairman Irfan Liaquat stood in his suit near a white Porsche Panamera at the side of the Port of Blyth stand talking on his mobile phone at half time during the Bank Holiday home defeat by local rivals Morpeth.

It’s not clear who he was ringing; but with Blyth two down at the time, it could have been Ghostbusters, the A-Team, or even the cops of Happy Mondays Twisting my Melon fame.

The Croft Park side go into this Saturday’s televised FA Cup preliminary tie at Campion on the back of a bruising derby defeat, and they currently sit second bottom in the NPL Premier table. Their preseason was frustrating as fans waited for the new signings to come and a lot of experienced players walked away.

The supporters have been patiently anticipating director of football Steve Howard and manager Nobby Solano to use their experience and contacts in the game. There were no boos at the final whistle on Monday, but there is concern on the terraces.

Spartans are live on TV this Saturday dinner time

New signing Harry Gardiner is expected to make his debut in the Cup tie.

The former Sunderland striker was on-loan at the green and whites last season and Howard felt his performances had been ‘one of the highlights.’

“His quality, work rate and attitude are fantastic and he certainly knows where the back of the net is. He’s a really exciting signing and one I’m really pleased about,” Howard told the club’s media.

Spartans travel down to Bradford for the game which kicks-off at 12.30 and is live on Match of the Day, so the spotlight of the national media will be focussed on the club. They have already appeared in a broadsheet this week as they launch a PR offensive.

The competition has obviously provided some of the club’s most magic moments in the past with the historic run to the fifth round in 1978 and big ties against the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City more recently.

Spartans’ reputation as giant killers is unsurpassed - they’ll just be desperate not to end up being dumped out of the Cup themselves.

Because the visit to West Yorkshire is a real potential banana skin.