Morpeth host Emley in FA Cup action this weekend
The gaffer was impressed by the amber and black’s vocal following at Bank Holiday Monday’s derby victory at Croft Park and will be hoping for more of the same as they look to advance in the famous competition.
“It makes a big difference – the Boston games, York games, South Shields games, you get good crowds and it gives you a lift,” he told the club’s Highwaymen TV.
Town moved out of the relegation zone and up to sixteenth as they beat Blyth 4-1 with goals from Jack Foalle (2), Nathan Buddle and Nic Bollado.
“There’s been a lot of changes behind the scenes at the club and there’s a lot of people working hard. There’s going to be some bad days and there’s going to be good days, and days like this outweigh the bad days and we can enjoy them,” he said after the impressive victory.
“I’m more than happy where we are. There’s a new squad with five new lads and two lads returning, so seven all in all, and we’re making strides off the pitch and that’s all for the best of Morpeth Town. We’ll get it right on the pitch, it will click and we’ll just keep progressing.”
The amber and blacks blew Spartans away after a slow start and Lynch was delighted with the display after they’d go down to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat by Warrington Rylands two days earlier.
“We grew into the game – we’ve hit the bar in the first half and scored two at a great time just before half time, but we could have scored six or seven – it was a fantastic reaction and a brilliant three points,” he said.
“We were on it and I had a feeling that we were going to do something. We didn’t get one shot on goal on the Saturday but today we’ve got into some great positions, hit the woodwork three times and had umpteen chances with some good quality play.”
Visitors Emley are in third spot in the NPL East Division with ten points from their first four fixtures and will pose a tough challenge for the Highwaymen as they set off on the long road to Wembley.
