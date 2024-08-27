Ashington lose to promotion favourites Dunston after failing to convert their chances

Goalmouth action from the game between Dunston and Ashington. Picture: Beauty Time Photography

A goal in each half from Sado Djalo and Dale Pearson was enough for Dunston to wrap up all three points against Ashington at the UTS Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

Over the years, games between the two sides have always been hard fought and well contested affairs – and this one was no different.

Dunston – who narrowly failed to gain promotion last season – are one of the favourites this time round and in the first half they bossed possession.

However after the break – with the introduction of Paul Van-Zandvliet – it was the Colliers who emerged as the better outfit. They had chances too – but with quarter of an hour of the contest remaining, Dunston caught Ashington on the break with Pearson scoring the clincher.

The Wansbeck side – after their long trip to Cheshire on Saturday where they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Congleton Town in the Isuzu FA Trophy – had to reckon without no fewer than nine players for the clash, and joint head coach Richie Hill revealed afterwards that three or four who were named in the starting line-up were playing despite carrying injuries.

There was an unusual start to proceedings when Ashington defender Paddy Almond was shown a yellow card by referee Jamie Cann for a foul after only 45 seconds as Dunston broke into the Ashington half.

The first chance of the game arrived in the 12th minute. Pearson found David Robinson whose shot was blocked for a corner.

Jack Camarda headed off the line, then, from a second flag kick, Jack Walker nodded the ball over the bar.

However on the quarter hour, UTS went in front with a well worked goal. The ball was played out to the left flank and when it was crossed into the danger zone, Scott Robson did a step over which allowed Djalo to smash home.

Ashington’s first threat came in the 34th minute when Cyril Giraud played a pass through, but keeper Dan Lowson read the situation and smothered the ball in the nick of time to thwart Wilson Kneeshaw.

The visitors looked lively right from the start of the second half. Jon Shaw and Giraud combined to set up Jay Errington, but his effort was blocked by Jack Walker.

Dunston hit back with Djalo finding Robinson whose drive was saved by keeper Dan Staples diving to his left.

After that, it was the visitors who were in the ascendancy. Craig Spooner clipped a free kick from 25 yards over the bar before Camarda’s cross was helped on by Errington, but Kneeshaw fired off target.

Ashington were knocking on the door, but in the 74th minute a goal on the break left them stunned.

Dunston substitute Josh Gilchrist’s right footer was parried by Staples and the ball ran into the path of Pearson, who hammered it home.

Even then the Colliers were not finished. Kneeshaw went past Lowson but ran the ball out of play, then Spooner played a one-two with Almond and shot narrowly wide.

Ashington’s second 45 minutes was encouraging – but they have got to be more clinical when chances come their way.

On Saturday (August 31), the Colliers make the journey to face Crook Town in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.