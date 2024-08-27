Solano parts company with Blyth Spartans
The popular former Newcastle United star’s tenure at Croft Park has lasted just six League games.
And with the green and whites rooted second-bottom of the NPL Premier table on just three points, the club released a statement thanking the Peruvian for his efforts.
The simple three-line communique released on the club website read:
‘Blyth Spartans can confirm that they have agreed to part ways with Nolberto Solano.
‘The club would like to place on record its thanks to Nobby for his efforts while at Spartans.
‘Assistant manager David Stockdale will take charge of the squad as the interim manager ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie.’
Blyth lost three and drew three under Solano's management.
