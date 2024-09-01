Blyth Spartans force FA Cup replay and save face

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth caretaker boss David Stockdale breathed a huge sigh of relief as Spartans avoided an FA Cup shock.

The green and whites went behind at Northern Counties East League side Campion but salvaged a replay when Mitch Currie bundled home just five minutes later.

The two sides meet again at Croft Park on Wednesday night (4th September).

The BBC cameras were at the tiny First Glass UK stadium to capture an upset and with a bobbly pitch with dips and hollows and grass dried and yellowed with sunshine, they almost got one.

Spartans did craft an opening when Connor Pani strode forward and played on to Joao Gomez, who beat his man and pulled back for Currie who was leaning back and shot well over the bar with what was the first real chance after 28 minutes.

There was no real flow to the game though, to a cacophony of irritating horns, Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Deverdics did try to get on the ball in the middle of the park and use their experience to dictate things.

But with them sat deep shielding the defence, Blyth had little options going forward and though they did look comfortable at the back, they had to resort to slinging long aimless balls forward to chase.

Harrison Bond was forced into making a couple of decent saves towards the end of the first half, however, as he parried away a well-hit back post volley and blocked a couple of efforts that were bobbling in the box following a corner.

Deverdics floated in a couple of dead balls just before the break with Ben Milburn and Gomez unable to capitalise.

The Northumbrians had just got a lift in energy in the 66th minute as Harry Gardiner came off the bench, but within four minutes they were picking the ball out of the back of the net.

Joel Holvey was span by down the right by Aiden Day and when Josh Norvell hung out a foot at the subsequent cross it fell invitingly for Zak Khan and he gleefully drilled the bouncing ball into the bottom corner.

But Blyth got back in it shortly after as Gardiner fired over a low cross and Currie got a touch in the 6-yard box to knock it through the keeper’s legs, the ball hitting his heel and creeping into the net just inside the post.

They live to go again.