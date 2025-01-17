Connor retains belief as Blyth Spartans prepare for FC United of Manchester test

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor | Stephen Beecroft

Blyth Spartans return to their relegation battle when they visit NPL Premier Division rivals FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

Michael Connor has revealed he ‘truly believes’ Blyth Spartans can pull off what would be a miraculous escape from relegation between now and the end of the season.

Spartans are sat at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table after winning just two of their 23 league fixtures and are currently 13 points adrift of escaping the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s visit to FC United of Manchester. The trip to Broadhurst Park will mark the end of a two-and-a-half week break from competitive fixtures for Connor and Nathan Haslam’s side after the recent frosty conditions forced the postponement of a trio of home games against Ashton United, Stockton Town and Gainsborough Trinity. However, with the focus temporarily forced away from any on-field action, the managerial duo have remained hard at work trying to add to their squad.

Connor stressed strengthening in midfield remains a priority after loan signing Connor Pani returned to parent club Gateshead and captain Nicky Deverdics continues his battle to return to full fitness after suffering an injury. With further recruitment high on the agenda for the coming days and weeks, the Spartans boss insisted two or three further additions would give his side ‘a fighting chance’ of avoiding back-to-back relegations for the first time in the club’s history.

He told The Gazette: “After losing Connor Pani and with Devs (Nicky Deverdics) still struggling with his injury, we are still really short in the midfield area. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again but we are looking to put a puzzle together. Players are looking at our league position and although we are a big club, our league position suggests not so there is some convincing to do and we are understand that. It hasn’t been hard with some and the likes of Paddy Almond were desperate to come and help us. It’s finding those two or three players to balance the squad out to give us a fighting chance of beating the drop - and I truly believe in the 19 games we have got left we can still do.”

There has been one addition to the Spartans squad announced ahead of Saturday’s visit to Broadhurst Park after Connor and Haslam added Northallerton Town forward Joe Dixon joined the club. Spartans have confirmed on-loan Hartlepool United youngster Max Storey has returned to the National League club and has since joined Northern League side West Auckland Town on a similar deal. On-loan Whitby Town midfielder Alfie Doherty could make the second appearance of his temporary stint at Croft Park after debuting in the goalless draw at Morpeth Town on New Years Day. Striker JJ Hooper and full-back Joe Oliver are back in contention after recovering from injury but the game will come too soon for former Sunderland youngster Harry Gardiner and skipper Nicky Deverdics.

There was also an off-field addition to the Spartans ranks confirmed as goalkeeper coach Lee Barrass returns to Croft Park almost eight years after initially joining the club. Upon his return, the former Bishop Auckland and Ashington coach told the club’s official website: “I promise the supporters that I will do and give everything for this club. To be given a second opportunity to continue the great work of previous coaches that lay the foundations is an honour, I can't wait to meet the supporters again of this great club. We have a very passionate set of staff here with a brilliant set of players and I assure you that we all want this club where it belongs.”