Craig Spooner’s seventh goal of the season wrapped up three crucial points for Ashington against Grimsby Borough in North East Lincolnshire on Wednesday night.

Manager Nick Gray’s decision to move Spooner from his usual midfield role to a place up front proved to be a master stroke as the Colliers’ new number nine popped up with the all important strike shortly before half time.

The victory was deserved too with the Wansbeck side the better side in the final 25 minutes of the first half and they should have made it more comfortable for themselves in the opening quarter hour of the second period but Spooner and debutant Ryan Donaldson fluffed golden opportunities.

It was the home outfit who were made a fast start. In the opening minute, they raided down the right flank and when the ball was crossed, Scott Lowery made a terrific block at the near post.

Ashington scorer Craig Spooner. Picture: Ian Brodie

Then on the 15 minutes mark, another cross from the same flank fell to Reece York but he pulled his effort wide.

The Colliers grew into the game even though it was past the midway point before they threatened when skipper Karl Ross played the ball inside which was dummied by Spooner but Marc Ellison shot over the bar.

Minutes later, the lively Spooner won possession and when the ball ran to Ross, his 20 yarder was pushed away by ‘keeper Liam Higton.

In a game which was being played at a furious tempo, Ashington on occasions were frustratingly guilty of being careless with their passing but in the 41 st minute they got the perfect pre-interval tonic when they took the lead.

Ellison was the provider of a pass which saw Spooner take the ball wide of the advancing Higton. He then steadied himself before clipping a left footed shot from a tight angle which flat footed a defender on the line and found the far corner.

In the 55th minute, Spooner capitalised on a defensive error which put him clear but he clipped his shot over the bar from 14 yards.

Ten minutes later, Ross played the ball into the area where Donaldson hooked over.

In the closing stages, Ashington had to dig deep before they bagged a precious win.

*On Saturday (January 18), the Colliers are away to Sherwood Colliery.