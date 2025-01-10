Blyth Spartans have 'irons in the fire' as more new signings eyed

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor | Stephen Beecroft

Blyth Spartans are hoping to add further new faces to their squad over the coming weeks.

Michael Connor is still hoping to add two new signings to the Blyth Spartans squad as they look to produce a major upturn in results and performance during the second half of the season.

Spartans sit at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table ahead of Saturday’s home game with Stockton Town after winning just two of their 23 league games so far this season. Results elsewhere in recent weeks have left them sitting 13 points from safety and the odds are against Connor, head coach Nathan Haslam and their squad as they look to avoid successive relegations.

Since taking charge in the aftermath of a community-led takeover in November, former Blyth Town boss Connor has added a whole host of new faces to the squad he inherited from David Stockdale - but more new signings are required as he looks to plug some holes within his ranks.

He told The Gazette: “We have irons in the fire, we can speak to a player on Friday and we know where our shortcomings are. The committee, who have been brilliant in backing us, know where we are at and where the imbalances are. They are trying their best to release funds and that comes on the back of allowing a few players to go. Connor Pani has gone back to Gateshead, am I gutted about that? Yes - but to stabilise the budget, we had to do that. We need a wide forward that can give us balance on the right because we have players that can play their but it’s not their natural position and we need another midfielder. It’s about trying to put a puzzle together and bring players in at a time of year when it’s hard to do so.”

Connor and Haslam handed starts to their last three signings in their last game as goalkeeper Ollie Basey and centre-back duo Matty Ridley and Paddy Almond helped their side keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw at Morpeth Town on New Years Day. Connor praised the impact made by all three players - but stressed the need for more defensive solidity as his side look to haul themselves out of trouble.

He said: “We had a positive result against Morpeth and I thought we were excellent defensively but maybe lacked a bit going forward. We have to look to get the clean sheets and work from there. The signings of Paddy Almond and Matty Ridley have given us some experience in there. With Ollie Basey in goal, there’s been a real difference and we have to make sure we are solid if we want to get out of the trouble we are in.”

There will be a pitch inspection at Croft Park at 10.30am on Saturday.