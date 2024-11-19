Connor vows to add more new signings as midfielder Richardson joins Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans have completed the signing of midfielder Shay Richardson (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

There has been another new signing confirmed at Blyth Spartans.

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor has vowed to continue rebuilding his squad after completing the signing of midfielder Shay Richardson.

After kicking off his recruitment drive with the loan additions of Sunderland goalkeeper and Gateshead defender Ben Fell two weeks ago, Connor added strikers Sam Hodgson and JJ Hooper to his ranks ahead of Saturday’s disappointing home defeat against Matlock Town. The former Blyth Town manager and assistant Tom Wade were both left angry by their side’s performance as the loss left their side eight points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Strengthening in midfield and adding energy into the heart of their side was always high on the agenda for the duo and that has led them to a move for former Whickham and Consett player Richardson and the 28-year-old moves to Spartans after spending the last two months with East Division club Heaton Stannington. However, it seems his addition is just the latest at Croft Park as Connor continues to work hard to bring in further new faces ahead of Saturday’s visit to runaway Premier Division leaders Macclesfield.

He told The Gazette: “This is a process. I knew it because I looked at the squad and I thought there are former professional players, I thought it would be a case of bringing in a few players and we could improve. Yes, I listened to the fans when they were saying we needed legs in the side and they are right. It’s apparent we do. I am not passing on the blame but the summer recruitment has been horrendous, everything should have been planned differently. As a fan, as a custodian and manager of this club, I can say I know it is my responsibility to change it.

“We need more players in. We have Shay, he will give us that bite in midfield but we are looking at other positions. We have a squad lacking in balance with too many players in certain positions and not enough in other positions. We are working hard to keep improving and will do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

Richardson added: “I'm really looking forwards to getting going at Blyth, Its a really big club and hopefully I can play a part in getting the club back up the league.”