Tight at top for Blyth Town

Blyth Town have closed the gap on leaders Redcar Athletic to three points.

Gav Fell’s side have played a game more, however, and were pegged back by visitors Easington Colliery in the second half when Dylan Elliott levelled at Gateway Park.

Player of the match Dan Wilson put away the opener at the near post in the 19th minute but Elliott’s equaliser in the 67th minute made it all square with a low drive from the edge of the box and it remained that way at the final whistle.

Town travel down to ninth-placed West Auckland Town on Saturday in Northern League Division One.

Dan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Town

If Bedlington Terriers boss Steve Pickering was looking for a positive reaction following a surprise 4-0 defeat at Washington, he was left even more incredulous after Boldon CA beat them 5-1 at the Dr. Pit Welfare.

There was some controversy and confusion, however, as the referee gave a red card and a free kick early on which was then changed to a penalty – and the red card rescinded – after consultation with the assistant. Confused? So were Terriers.

Robbie Gateshill wasn’t and put away the spot-kick. He added a second penalty in the 34th minute to make it 3-0 after Christopher Spence had netted a second for the visitors.

Terriers missed a spot-kick of their own two minutes into the second period and the door was slammed shut on any hopes of a comeback with further goals from Jolas Sutherland and Adam Drysdale.

It was the second defeat in a fortnight to sides occupying places in the relegation zone and the Reds dropped down to 11th in the Second Division table.

They are away to Redcar on Tuesday night and return to the Welfare on Saturday to face Prudhoe YC in a Northumbrian derby.