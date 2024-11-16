Connor eyes 'total rebuild' as dismal Blyth Spartans crash to Matlock Town defeat

Blyth Spartans fell to a 4-0 home defeat against Matlock Town (photo Bill Broadley) | Bill Broadley

There was a rude awakening for Blyth Spartans as they fell to a heavy home defeat against Northern Premier League rivals Matlock Town.

Michael Connor delivered a brutal assessment of Blyth Spartans performance as they marked the first home fixture of a new era with a dismal display against Matlock Town.

There was a clear sense of excitement, enthusiasm and expectation as Croft Park prepared to host its first game since a Community Interest Company fronted by local businessman Martin Trinder completed a takeover of the club. However, an air of disbelief and disappointment enveloped the famous old ground when the full-time whistle was blown after the men in green and white delivered a performance that, in their own manager’s words, showed little desire, heart and commitment.

Blyth Spartans fell to a 4-0 home defeat against Matlock Town (photo Bill Broadley) | Bill Broadley

Montel Gibson proved to be the tormentor-in-chief for Matlock as he found the net in each half and a goal apiece from Remaye Campbell and Reece Kendall helped the Gladiators ease to three points and punish the underperforming Spartans players for a below-par performance that Connor seemed to hint could be their last for the club.

He told The Gazette: “I’ve been honest with then in there. I’ve been in management for 25 years, albeit at a lower level, and you always expect desire, heart and commitment. We didn’t have that. We thought it wasn’t going to be a total rebuild. We thought it was going to be about showing the fans and us what it meant to them and that they’re good enough for this level. But it’s apparent they are not and the rebuild starts here. We know what we need to bring in, we need players to show desire and heart. We’ve shown nothing there, if you asked me what the worst we could play ahead of the game, I’d have said something like that. They need to look as if they want to be here because I am afraid I am not tolerating that.”

Connor handed starts to recent signings JJ Hooper and Sam Hodgson after they returned to Croft Park earlier this week - but there was little the forward duo could do to impact the game as the visitors seized the initiative from the early stages. A breakthrough came on the half-hour mark as a simple long ball forward caught out a largely statuesque Spartans defence and allowed Gibson to hold off a late challenge from home debutant Ben Fell before beating on-loan Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson.

The lead was extended seven minutes after half-time as Campbell converted from close range after the visitors were given time and space to break down the right-hand side and Kendall added a third as he rifled beyond the helpless Richardson after the ball has fallen to him via a deflection. A fourth goal came in injury-time as the impressive Gibson raced clear and crashed a rising drive past Richardson and into the roof of his net.

A day that should have been cause for celebration for lifelong Spartans fan Connor had turned into something of a nightmare - and one that was played out in front of a Croft Park crowd of over 1,400. For the former Blyth Town manager, the disappointment of those on the terraces was more than matched in the dugout as both Connor and assistant Tom Wade were left ‘hurt’ by the woeful performance and a result that leaves their side sat eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

“I’m a fan, I know how they are feeling and I feel everything they feel,” he explained. “I’ve said that in the changing room to the lads, I’ve been brought up as a Blyth Spartans fan, regardless of being at Blyth Town for 16 years and building it up twice. This hurts, it really hurts and the least you do is show passion, commitment and play for the shirt. I know how supporters are feeling because I feel the same way.”

Blyth Spartans: Richardson, Reed (Abrahart), Fell, Donaldson (Storey), Milburn (Norvell), Halford, Gordon, Woods, Hooper, Hodgson, Deverdics (Cornet) Subs: Hogan

Matlock Town: Mason, Lusala, Kendall, Clayton, Granite, Oglesby (Durose), Thompson, Bachirou (Benefit), Gibson, Campbell (Wood), Milambo (Essien) Subs: Brisley