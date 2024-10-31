Tom Wade to take temporary charge of Blyth Spartans as incoming owners speak out

Getty Images

The incoming owners of Blyth Spartans have spoken for the first time as they prepare to take charge of the Northern Premier League club.

The incoming owners of Blyth Spartans have confirmed former manager Tom Wade has been placed in temporary charge as they look to appoint a permanent successor to David Stockdale.

A group led by local businessman Martin Trinder will formally complete a takeover of the Northern Premier League club on Friday after agreeing a deal with current owner Irfan Liaquat. A Community Interest Company has been setup to secure the future of the club and they will begin work on rejuvenating fortunes at Croft Park over the coming days and weeks.

Their immediate priority will be to find a new permanent manager after former Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Stockdale left the club on Thursday. With a tough-looking away trip to Ilkeston Town lying in wait on Saturday, the new ownership group have turned to former manager Wade to take charge of the side. The lifelong Spartans fan led the club to the FA Cup third round ten years ago and has spent time managing Newcastle Benfield and Ashington since leaving his role at Croft Park in September 2016.

Although on-field affairs will take priority for the time being as the club looks to haul itself from the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table, ensuring Spartans can go from strength-to-strength off the pitch is at the forefront of the new owners’ minds. Trinder stressed the group behind the Community Interest Company have a ‘proven track record of commitment to the club’ and will ensure Spartans can build for the future.

He said: “The famous Blyth Spartans club is a hugely important asset for its fans and the whole community, and as supporters ourselves we want to secure its future as part of the community. This is a case of existing sponsors with a proven track record of commitment to the club stepping up and taking responsibility for building its future”.

Kevin Miles, chief executive of the Football Supporters Association, who have played a key role in establishing the new community interest company, added: "Community ownership of a football club through a CIC, with the involvement of fans and the local community, is the best guarantee of a permanent future for a club. Even club owners, like players and managers, come and go, but the fans and the community are with a club for life. Having grown up in Blyth myself, I know just how important the Spartans are, and I am delighted a new era of community and supporter ownership of the club has begun.”

There was a further boost for Spartans after club secretary Colin Blackett agreed to return to the club and he will front up a team of volunteers that will ensure Croft Park is able to host fixtures.