Local group to take ownership of Blyth Spartans after takeover deal confirmed

Getty Images

There was big news announced by Blyth Spartans on Thursday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Spartans will officially come under the control of a new community interest company fronted by local businessman Martin Trinder after the group agreed a takeover deal with current owner Irfan Liaquat.

The Tyneside-based businessman confirmed he was looking to bring an end to his six-month ownership of the Northern Premier League club earlier this month and has suggested he has received expressions of interest from parties in South East Asia, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. However, the new owners will be from far closer to home after several local businessmen, longstanding supporters of the club and fans came together to agree a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

In a statement released via the club’s official website on Thursday, Liaquat said: I am writing to confirm I have today signed the sales purchase agreement handing Blyth Spartans AFC over to a newly formed CIC held under “Blyth Spartans CIC 2024” led by local Blyth businessman Martin Trinder. As I write this statement, I am filled with a mix of emotions. It has been an incredible journey leading this football club, and I am immensely proud and grateful for the unwavering support you have shown me over the past six months.

“I took on an enormous challenge two days before the Club got relegated last season, and given the circumstances and financial position we inherited, I am extremely proud of some of my team’s achievements in the very short space of time we had. Together, we have celebrated victories, faced challenges, and built on a community that will play a vital part in the club’s future. After careful consideration, I decided to sell the club. This choice was not made lightly as we worked extremely hard to ensure success and sustainability was at the forefront which of course takes time, but I believe now was the right step for both the club and myself to part ways.”

Despite announcing he had agreed a deal to take ownership of Spartans from former chairman Tony Platten in February, the official handover was not formally ratified until April, just over 24 hours before Spartans suffered only the second relegation in their history as they tumbled out of the National League North. The appointment of former Newcastle United winger Nolberto Solano provoked some bemusement amongst the club’s supporters with the Peruvian having no experience of management in England or within the non-league game.

After a poor summer or recruitment and a dismal pre-season campaign, Solano’s reign would last just six games and he left a side without a win to their name to successor David Stockdale, who was handed the reins on a permanent basis after overseeing a short interim period in charge. Wins against Workington and Stockton Town offered some hope of an upturn in form but, as it stands ahead of Saturday’s visit to Ilkeston Town, Spartans are sat at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table after winning just two of their first 12 league games so far this season and the threat of a second successive relegation remains a major threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the takeover deal set to be officially completed on Friday, both Stockdale and sporting director Steve Howard have both left the Croft Park club as the pathway is cleared for the new owners to waste little time in putting their own stamp on a club in dire need of a boost.