A charity has secured funding to employ a community development worker dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of young people in Berwick.

Diana Smith has taken on the role with Rise, a leading health and wellbeing charity, and will deliver a programme of activities designed to improve mental and physical health, and to help young people build vital life skills.

Like many rural towns, Berwick unfortunately faces challenges that can impact its young residents such as low pay, seasonal employment, and an ageing population.

Additionally, the lack of local opportunities and the town's relative geographical isolation only worsen these issues, forcing many school leavers to leave the town in search of vocational training or employment, leading to a loss of young talent.

Diana Smith, Rise community development worker in Berwick.

In her role as community development worker on behalf of Rise, Diana will be focusing on these challenges by working closely with local schools, partners, and community groups to identify gaps in support and activities for young people and setting up opportunities for them to become more active and engaged in their community.

Diana said: “There’s lots of great things happening in Berwick and I’ve been having really positive conversations with partners and young people themselves about how we can enhance community provision and open it up to those who, for various reasons, are missing out.

“Young people have told me they want more choice; inexpensive, locally based activities where they can socialise with people their own age. They want to have fun and try new things without feeling pressured.

“At Rise, we work on the premise that being more active is proven to benefit mental, as well as physical wellbeing, which leads to better outcomes.”

A key upcoming initiative includes an employability course, organised in partnership with Newcastle United Foundation. This begins on October 14 at Berwick Sports Centre.

This two-week programme has been designed to help unemployed young people move into the world of work. It will offer a range of support to help attendees build their skills and confidence to help them get a job.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the initiative should email [email protected]