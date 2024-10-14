Former Blyth Spartans midfielder Harrison Clark signs for Ashington FC

Harrison Clark has signed for Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie

Nick Gray made his first signing as Ashington manager when he brought in midfielder Harrison Clark from Blyth Spartans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark put pen to paper for his home town team in time for him to be included in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Stocksbridge Park Steels, where he started as a substitute.

Talking about the move, the 21-year-old said: “I’m delighted to get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve known Nick since I was a toddler so he’s obviously someone who I trust – and he trusts me – so it’s nice to come in and hopefully help the lads out of a little bit of a tough spot.

“To enjoy my football, stay injury free and get minutes on the pitch is what I’m looking for and any little help I can bring the team would be great.”

Clark – who is based in Dudley – made his bow in the 83rd minute and said afterwards: “It’s always nice to get your debut, but it was tough with the result.”