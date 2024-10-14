Former Blyth Spartans midfielder Harrison Clark signs for Ashington FC
Clark put pen to paper for his home town team in time for him to be included in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Stocksbridge Park Steels, where he started as a substitute.
Talking about the move, the 21-year-old said: “I’m delighted to get going.
“I’ve known Nick since I was a toddler so he’s obviously someone who I trust – and he trusts me – so it’s nice to come in and hopefully help the lads out of a little bit of a tough spot.
“To enjoy my football, stay injury free and get minutes on the pitch is what I’m looking for and any little help I can bring the team would be great.”
Clark – who is based in Dudley – made his bow in the 83rd minute and said afterwards: “It’s always nice to get your debut, but it was tough with the result.”
