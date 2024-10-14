Former Blyth Spartans midfielder Harrison Clark signs for Ashington FC

By Brian Bennett
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:06 BST
Harrison Clark has signed for Ashington. Picture: Ian BrodieHarrison Clark has signed for Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie
Harrison Clark has signed for Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie
Nick Gray made his first signing as Ashington manager when he brought in midfielder Harrison Clark from Blyth Spartans.

Clark put pen to paper for his home town team in time for him to be included in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Stocksbridge Park Steels, where he started as a substitute.

Talking about the move, the 21-year-old said: “I’m delighted to get going.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve known Nick since I was a toddler so he’s obviously someone who I trust – and he trusts me – so it’s nice to come in and hopefully help the lads out of a little bit of a tough spot.

“To enjoy my football, stay injury free and get minutes on the pitch is what I’m looking for and any little help I can bring the team would be great.”

Clark – who is based in Dudley – made his bow in the 83rd minute and said afterwards: “It’s always nice to get your debut, but it was tough with the result.”

Related topics:Blyth SpartansAshington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice