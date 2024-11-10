It's a done Dale - Robbie joins management team at Blyth Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth Town boss Gav Fell has added popular Robbie Dale to the management set-up at Gateway Park.

“I’m delighted that Rob has agreed to come in, his knowledge and experience will be invaluable for the football club, and when we knew he was interested, it was an absolute no brainer to bring him in,” said Fell, who took mover the reigns from Michael Connor last week.

“Rob comes into a great management team, one that I love working with, Paddy, Milly and Ruff are all brilliant people, and Rob will only add to what is a really strong group.”

Fell also secured the signatures of four players with Adam Johnson, Stephen Forster, Ben Franklin and Liam Wotherspoon committing to the Northern League side.

Spartans legend Robbie Dale has joined Gav Fell at Blyth Town as part of the management

“It’s great piece of business for the club, and we are delighted the players have committed themselves to Blyth Town FC,” said chairman Scott Douglas.

Town crashed out of the FA Vase with a 2-0 defeat at Carlisle City last weekend.

Callum Birdsall netted twice for the Sky Blues in the 42nd and 54th minutes to put the Cumbrians through.

Blyth played Heaton Stann in Northumberland Senior Cup Tuesday night and they host Easington Colliery in Northern League Division One action on Saturday.

Bedlington Terriers take on Boldon CA at the Dr. Pit Welfare this weekend in Division Two.

Terriers were stunned as they went down 4-0 at basement side Washington last Saturday and disappointed manager Steve Pickering will be looking for a massive reaction from his side.

Josh Bowmaker shot the hosts ahead in the tenth minute and with Bedlington chasing the game, late goals from Jay Lumsden in the 73rd, Adam Burnicle in the 76th and an Alex Sparks finish deep into stoppage time finished them off.

Pickering said it was a ‘very bad day at the office’ and called on his players to step up.