Honours even as Morpeth Town share spoils with Blyth Spartans in New Year derby match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derby honours were shared as Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans fought out a goalless draw in grim conditions at Craik Park on New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a hard fought point and clean sheet for the visitors but, in truth, there is a huge task in the weeks and months ahead for Spartans – now 12 points adrift of safety – if they are to avoid the ignominy of relegation.

It was a game of few chances as both sides struggled to come to terms with the blustery conditions, although Briggs missed a great chance to grab an opener for the visitors on 32 minutes when he shot straight at the keeper after being put through by Giraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth started the second half strongly, going close in the 51st minute when Bolado struck the post and then a minute later Dowling spurned a great chance when he headed straight at Bassey.

Action from the New Year's Day clash between Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans. Picture: George Davidson

Spartans have made three new signings in their bid to beat the drop.

Defender Paddy Almond, a familiar face at Croft Park after a loan spell in 2021/22, has joined from Ashington.

Manager Michael Connor said: “Since I came in I felt that we need a leader at the back. We want to play on the front foot and to do that you need someone who can implement how you see the game on the field. Paddy fits this like a glove and I'm over the moon to get him on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Ollie Basey has also joined on a dual-registration with Gateshead.

Basey spent time with Sunderland and Birmingham City academies before arriving on Tyneside last summer, where he has featured in a number of National League squads.

Connor said: “We have been working on a deal for Ollie for a few weeks. He comes highly recommended with a great pedigree and a keeper who will hit the ground running with us. We felt after the injury to Richardson we needed to get the deal for Basey done quickly and thankfully we have our main target for the keeper position signed sealed and delivered.”

They have also signed box-to-box midfielder Alfie Doherty from Whitby Town on a 28-day loan.

Next up for Blyth is a visit from high-flying Ashton United to Croft Park on Saturday, while Morpeth travel to FC United of Manchester.