Ashington boss delighted to add experienced midfielder Ryan Donaldson to Ashington squad

New signing Ryan Donaldson has played for Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans. Picture: George Davidson

Ashington manager Nick Gray has added experienced campaigner Ryan Donaldson to his squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder joined the Colliers from neighbours Blyth Spartans last week and Gray is looking to the former Hartlepool man to bring leadership as well as experience to the squad.

Gray said: “I’ve known Ryan closely for a good few years and I think he’s been a bit unlucky. Some of the comments about him when he was with Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans have been unfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know what Ryan can bring to the team and I know he wouldn’t have come to Ashington if he couldn’t give to the squad what he knows I expect from him.

“He’s a great lad who will bring some leadership and experience into the dressing room – an aspect which we haven’t got a lot of. Consequently I’m delighted to get him onboard because he’ll be as infectious in the dressing room as he will be on the pitch.”

Meanwhile the Woodhorn Lane club have also extended two loan deals with Morpeth Town and Gateshead respectively for defenders Ryan Wombwell and Ben Williams.

Gray added: “I’m definitely delighted to get both players tied up until the end of the season because they are two lads who enhance the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Ryan’s case, he’s an honest, hard working lad who is the first to criticise himself and, in general, I’m disappointed when lads don’t perform to their full potential.”

Paddy Almond has moved the opposite way to Donaldson and has joined Blyth Spartans.