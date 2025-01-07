Blyth Spartans match versus Gainsborough Trinity postponed

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:42 GMT
Blyth Spartans’ match against Gainsborough Trinity has been postponed.

The match was called off following a pitch inspection held earlier today following recent heavy rain and snow.

Spartans posted: ‘A new date for the game will be communicated as soon as possible.’

