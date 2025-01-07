Blyth Spartans match versus Gainsborough Trinity postponed
Blyth Spartans’ match against Gainsborough Trinity has been postponed.
The match was called off following a pitch inspection held earlier today following recent heavy rain and snow.
Spartans posted: ‘A new date for the game will be communicated as soon as possible.’
