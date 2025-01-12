Morpeth extend National League North midfielder's loan spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ewan McGowan’s loan spell at Morpeth Town has been extended for a further month.

The young South Shields midfielder has impressed in his initial four weeks at Craik Park and boss Craig Lynch asked the Mariners to extend the deal.

McGowan is a product of the National League North side’s academy, which has also unearthed the likes of Sam Hodgson, Will Jenkins, Joao Gomes, Dan Savage, Kyle Seymour and James Sloan.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract at Shields last summer.

McGowan has shown some nice touches in the middle of the park

The club thanked the 1st Cloud Arena side for their assistance in sorting the extension.

With Fenton John also working his way back to full fitness and making a couple of appearances and scoring a goal from the bench in the last two games, the on-loan Gateshead player will also look to help Morpeth up towards the play-off places in the second half of the season.

The 3G at Morpeth was frosted over and unplayable for the visit of second-placed Guiseley last Saturday as the wintery weather conditions hit the local football fixtures hard.

Town made the short trip to Tyneside to take on Hebburn Town in a re-arranged Northern Premier League Premier fixture on Tuesday night, and they are on the road again for the next two weekends.

The Highwaymen first travel to Ilkeston Town on Saturday and are then away to Hyde United the week after.

Town have picked up 17 points on their travels so far this term with wins at Blyth, Ashton, Prescot Cables, Worksop, and Bamber Bridge.

With Ilkeston currently sitting in fourth place in the table, it would prove a good scalp for Lynch’s amber and blacks to take.

The Robins have signed former Derby County defender Kornell MacDonald from Rushall Olympic but their unbeaten home record was recently broken by Leek Town.

Meanwhile a date and opponent for Morpeth’s Northumberland FA Senior Cup semi-final are still to be arranged.

The Highwaymen will face either Newcastle United u21s, Ashington or Heaton Stannington for the chance to book a spot at St. James’s Park in the Final.

Town last lifted the trophy in 2022/23 when they beat Blyth Spartans 2-0 with a goal in each half from Jeff Henderson and Jack Foalle.