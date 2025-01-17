Football star Lucy Bronze to be made Freewoman of Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland-born England footballer Lucy Bronze is set to receive another honour in her glittering career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county council agreed to a motion on Wednesday to confer the title of Honorary Freewoman of the County of Northumberland on the Lioness star “in recognition of her services to football”.

Berwick-born Bronze, 33, currently plays for Women’s Super League side Chelsea and has made 127 appearances for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Glen Sanderson explained that the “great honour” would be bestowed upon Bronze at the same time as the council’s Local Heroes event, which takes place in the summer.

England and Chelsea player Lucy Bronze. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Labour leader Scott Dickinson backed the motion to honour Bronze. He said: “It is true to to recognise the contribution she has made across Northumberland.

“I visited Blyth Spartans the other week where there is some fantastic girls and young women’s teams, who were all inspired by the Lionesses. It’s a fantastic thing to celebrate and the whole Labour group are behind it – and everyone else should be.”

Bronze, who attended the Duchess’s Community High School in Alwnick, joined Alnwick Town as a youngster and played with the side up until she was 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, FA rules prevented her from continuing with the boys’ team – despite the fact she was the best player on the team, picking up six player of the match awards from eight games.

After England’s victory at Euro 2022, a plaque honouring Bronze as part of the “Where Greatness Is Made” campaign was installed at the Alnwick Town ground.