Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle International Airport should set up another free drop-off zone in response to new parking restrictions, a Northumberland County councillor has urged.

It was confirmed on Monday that Newcastle City Council will start enforcing new ‘red route’ rules near the airport this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means drivers will face a £70 fine if they are caught parking up along double red lines being painted along Callerton Lane and the B6918, a spot often busy with vehicles waiting to come into the airport site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, the only free parking within the airport’s land is at its Short Stay 2 car park – but vehicles can stay there for just 15 minutes before being charged, meaning some motorists choose to idle somewhere close to the travel hub to avoid having to pay.

Newcastle International Airport. Picture by NCJ Media.

It costs £4 to park in the Express Pick Up and Drop Off car park located immediately outside the terminal for just 10 minutes, £7 for half an hour and £11 for an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid concern that the “illegal, inconsiderate and dangerous parking” that bothered local residents and Newcastle City Council could simply now be pushed over the county border into Northumberland, one councillor has now called for a significant shake-up of the parking offer.

Gordon Stewart, a member of Northumberland County Council’s Conservative cabinet, said he fears the changes will “not show our area’s international airport in a welcoming way” and issued a plea for bosses to open another free area to try and resolve the problem.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The only free parking available at the airport itself is in the Short Stay 2 car park, where drivers can park without charge for up to 15 minutes only. This is too far away for people with mobility issues and families with young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask that the airport considers making a free drop-off zone and actively promote it, I am sure this would be welcomed by many including travellers, residents and taxi drivers.”

A spokesperson for the airport has stated that work to boost capacity at the car park on Callerton Lane is due to start this winter.

They said: “The Airport provides a safe, free waiting area at Bellair Car Park, Callerton Lane, for local taxi drivers to use while waiting to drop off or pick up passengers. A 15-minute free drop off period is also provided for customers in the Short Stay 2 car park which is a short 2-3 minute walk from the terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This provision is signposted from the Airport entrance and is closer to the terminal than many of the free drop off areas at other UK airports. If passengers would like the convenience of parking closer, paid for car parking options are available.

“This winter the Airport will commence work to redevelop the Bellair Car Park site, which will provide more parking spaces for taxi drivers alongside a significant number of new spaces for the public. The Airport’s car park revenues are used to further improve the Airport for the benefit of the North East.”

Newcastle City Council will start enforcement of the new red route from October 21.

Local authority bosses say the routes will be monitored by static cameras, mobile cameras and Civil Enforcement Officers to catch drivers found to be breaching the no stopping restrictions.