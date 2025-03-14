Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has appointed two interim bosses after its chief officer and his deputy were reportedly suspended.

The pair have how been replaced as a temporary measure. Tyne and Wear Fire Service’s assistant chief fire officer Lynsey McVay will be brought in as interim chief fire officer, while NFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Stephen Kennedy will step up to interim deputy chief.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Interim appointments have been put in place whilst we continue to work through the appropriate next steps following the neutral assessment findings.

Lynsey McVay and Stephen Kennedy.

“They will further support our operational command cover and procedures and we reassure residents that public safety remains our top priority.”

Mrs McVay is described as an “experienced Gold/Strategic commander”. She has worked with various fire services since 2000, including Cumbria and Cheshire. Mr Kennedy is listed as being responsible for prevention, protection, community risk and response, civil contingencies and equality, diversity and inclusion.

The culture review was launched earlier this year after concerns were raised by a number of individuals. The report has not yet been made public.

On Thursday, a service spokesman said it was unable to comment on individual staffing matters. Mr Binning was appointed to the job in August 2023, replacing the long-serving Paul Hedley following his retirement, while Mr McNeil was appointed as deputy chief in December of the same year.

Both previously served north of the border in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.