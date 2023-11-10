First look at this year's Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From shimmering mermaids and dancing fairies to legends of Lancelot, tales of yore and a fire-breathing dragon, the Christmas Kingdom is sprinkling some festive magic once more at Bamburgh Castle.

Magical mermaids in the Kings Hall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's theme is Northumbria's Myths & Legends and there's plenty to explore as you walk your way through the majestic landmark.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from her sumptuous The Twelve Days of Christmas installation last year, theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her event design team have worked their magic again at the castle's state rooms, with the Christmas Kingdom opening to the public from Saturday, November 11.

The Christmas Kingdom opens on November 11

This year, Berwick-upon-Tweed sculptor Mandy Bryson has also created some one-off festive pieces for the extravaganza made with faux taxidermy.

Another new addition this year is a soundscape, specific to each of the room's displays to create a feast for the senses.

Claire Watson-Armstrong, who is the current custodian of Bamburgh Castle along with her husband Francis, said: "It's a theme that's really close to our hearts here at Bamburgh.

Claire Watson-Armstrong. Photo by Stuart Boulton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an iconic castle above the Northumberland coast, so these themes that the amazing Charlotte Lloyd-Webber has designed are all drawn from actual myths and folkology and legends, so we have our incredible selkies, the tale of the seal that slipped its skin and became a beautiful maiden, and that comes from the Farne Islands.

"And then we have tales of fairy rings and all sorts of incredible things that you can see all around the castle and we're just so excited about it. It takes your breath away and it's just glorious."

It's the third year of the Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle with each year having a different theme.

"It's just the most breath-taking extravaganza, the largest indoor Christmas experience in the region and it's just a delight for all ages, it really is," added Claire.

One of the magical sculptures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And if this won't get you into the Christmas spirit, I don't know what will. The castle is magical all through the year, but at Christmas time, it really does come into its own and it's very special."

The tale of the Laidley Worm

Dates and entrance

Festive magic in the Kings Hall

The Enchanted Myths and Legends of Northumbria at Bamburgh Castle runs from Saturday 11 November – Sunday 7 January, daily from 10am – 4pm, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Entrance is included with general admission tickets: Adults £17 / Children £8.50 / Children aged four and under free of charge.

Other Christmas events at the castle

Meet Father Christmas experience – 18 November – 23 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An enchanting and truly magical opportunity for children – and those young at heart - to meet Father Christmas himself at Bamburgh Castle in his fairy tale grotto - £19.95 per child (in addition to general admission ticket).

Christmas Wreath Making 21, 24, 27 & 30 November Make and adorn your very own Christmas Wreath in the glorious setting of Bamburgh Castle. Sessions last around two hours and include all materials, expert tuition and refreshments. £59.95 per person.