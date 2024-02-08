Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Being displayed for the first time are costumes worn by Mark Rowley (Finan) and Arnas Fedaravičius (Sihtric), both who starred in the show from series two onwards and in the feature-length Netflix movie, Seven Kings Must Die.

The exhibition also includes costumes worn by Alexander Dreymon who plays protagonist Uhtred, Thea Sofie Loch Næss who starred as Skade and Cavan Clerkin as warrior-priest Father Pyrlig.

To crown it all, visitors can also become queen or king of the north and sit in the Wessex Throne from the series.

Events manager Kate Newman adjusts costumes ahead of an exhibition at Bamburgh Castle. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

Nigel Marchant, executive producer and managing director of Carnival Films, who loaned the collection, said: “We are delighted that Bamburgh Castle is putting on this exhibition and giving the show’s loyal fans and members of the public the chance to step into The Last Kingdom. The props and costumes are such an integral part of the series, so it seems only right they stand proudly on display in Uhtred’s ancestral home of Bebbanburg.”

The Last Kingdom was adapted for Netflix from Bernard Cornwell’s historical novels The Saxon Stories and its plot centres on the Anglo-Saxon citadel of Bebbanburg, Uhtred’s ancestral home, which is today known as Bamburgh Castle.

Kate Newman, events manager at Bamburgh Castle, said: “Carnival Films has curated this fascinating collection of items that will be instantly recognisable to fans of the series and equally intriguing to anyone with an interest in Bamburgh’s past. The exhibition explores how the series was drawn from real life with a plotline inspired by its gripping history.”

Alongside the exhibition, Follow in the Footsteps of Uhtred guided tours, led by Ragnar the Viking of award-winning Lundgren Tours, will compare the real history of Uhtred with the fictional version. Tours last two-hours long and include free entry into the castle and staterooms.

Entry into The Last Kingdom exhibition is included with general admission. Go to www.bamburghcastle.com for tour dates, pricing, times and tickets.