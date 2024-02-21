Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dobbies’ Grow How session on Saturday, March 2 will be a live 10-to-15-minute demonstration showing participants how to make the most of their outdoor and patio space by growing soft fruits.

The session will cover what a soft fruit is and the different types – including strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. Experts will guide gardeners through the process of growing them.

The Little Seedlings Club designed for children aged four to 10 that is taking place on the morning of Sunday, March 3 will also focus on soft fruits, with participants learning about fruit in general and getting the opportunity to take part in a strawberry growing activity, putting their newly acquired knowledge into practice.