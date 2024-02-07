As well as the results of the Set Subject Print Competition, a number of members did a presentation during the recent Audio Visual Evening.
In addition, there were three guest speakers in January – Richard Spiers (Photography, a Personal Perception), Jon Imrye (Videography and the Drone) and George Ledger (Sports Photography).
The following is a selection of photographs by members. All but the final (ninth) image are from the Audio Visual Evening.
For more information about the club, go to www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk
