Morpeth Camera Club: Nine pictures as it is a busy month to start 2024

There has been plenty of variety at Morpeth Camera Club in the first month of 2024.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Feb 2024, 17:19 GMT

As well as the results of the Set Subject Print Competition, a number of members did a presentation during the recent Audio Visual Evening.

In addition, there were three guest speakers in January – Richard Spiers (Photography, a Personal Perception), Jon Imrye (Videography and the Drone) and George Ledger (Sports Photography).

The following is a selection of photographs by members. All but the final (ninth) image are from the Audio Visual Evening.

For more information about the club, go to www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

John Thompson showed some of his photos from when the Tour de France came to the UK.

1. Tour de France

John Thompson showed some of his photos from when the Tour de France came to the UK. Photo: John Thompson

One of Martin Goble's eye-catching images.

2. Halcyon Blue

One of Martin Goble's eye-catching images. Photo: Martin Goble

One of the images at the coast displayed by Glyn Trueman.

3. Atlantic Grey Seal

One of the images at the coast displayed by Glyn Trueman. Photo: Glyn Trueman

The presentation by David Moore was called ‘Bicycles'.

4. Bike

The presentation by David Moore was called ‘Bicycles'. Photo: David Moore

