As well as the results of the Set Subject Print Competition, a number of members did a presentation during the recent Audio Visual Evening.

In addition, there were three guest speakers in January – Richard Spiers (Photography, a Personal Perception), Jon Imrye (Videography and the Drone) and George Ledger (Sports Photography).

The following is a selection of photographs by members. All but the final (ninth) image are from the Audio Visual Evening.

For more information about the club, go to www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

1 . Tour de France John Thompson showed some of his photos from when the Tour de France came to the UK. Photo: John Thompson

3 . Atlantic Grey Seal One of the images at the coast displayed by Glyn Trueman. Photo: Glyn Trueman

4 . Bike The presentation by David Moore was called 'Bicycles'. Photo: David Moore