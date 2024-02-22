Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What a Wonderful World (WaWW) wants to showcase, through photography, what Northumberland means to its residents and why it is such a special place.

WaWW founder Liz Anderson explains: “We know Northumberland offers great inspiration for photographers, hence this upcoming exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse, but we also want to understand more about people’s connections to the county and what concerns they have about its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Photographers are invited to submit accompanying text outlining their environmental concerns and positive steps we could all take as we care for our Northumberland.”

Most Popular

View of Cheviot from Doddington. Picture by Jane Coltman

The ’My Northumberland’ exhibition is being staged at Alnwick Playhouse from June 3 to July 4.

A selection of the images will also be used to create a 2025 calendar which will be on sale during the What a Wonderful World’s third festival from June 28-30.

Liz added: “Local and global environmental issues affect us all and the photo exhibition is a key element of this year’s WaWW Festival and will showcase the county we all love."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are invited to share their ‘My Northumberland’ images and words - be it wide open spaces, the varied wildlife or maybe a secret place that has a special meaning.

All photographers whose work is selected for the exhibition or calendar will be invited to a preview event at Alnwick Playhouse.

Additionally, prizes will be awarded in the two junior categories.