Stockdale issues warning to Blyth Spartans after Basford United defeat

Blyth Spartans manager David Stockdale (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Blyth Spartans suffered a defeat for the second successive weekend as Basford United collected all three points at Croft Park.

Blyth Spartans manager David Stockdale insisted he ‘can’t protect his players anymore’ after a lacklustre display at Croft Park was punished by Basford United.

Not for the first time in his career, visitors striker Ash Chambers proved to be Spartans tormentor-in-chief as he bundled his side in front from close range with 15 minutes on the clock. With Stockdale’s men struggling to create any meaningful chances, Chambers doubled his tally and his side’s lead 13 minutes from time with a clinical finish beyond the helpless Harrison Bond.

Speaking after the game, Stockdale told The Gazette: “I cant protect the guys anymore because it’s simply not good enough. Are we just trying to make excuses again? When do you become old? And then when do you become older and experienced if you don’t learn? As you can tell, I’m picking my words very carefully because I’ll never just pick individuals out. But I’ve said honestly, in the changing rooms, anybody can come up to me in the next week and say they want to leave the club because I cannot stand there and try and try and try and say things. If you’re not going to do it, then that’s no problem. I actually like them all, it’s not personal, but a few of you need to find your level and maybe this isn’t it.”

Any thoughts Spartans had of moving on quickly from last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Mickleover were quickly cast aside by a low key start to the game. With little control and tempo being shown by their hosts, Basford took the lead when a corner-kick from the right-hand side caused issues in the home defence and a Kacy Butterfield knockdown was forced into the net from close range by the ever alert Chambers. Spartans’ initial response to falling behind was a positive one as Mitch Curry saw a shot blocked and Joao Gomes brought a routine save out of Basford keeper Saul Deeney. However, it proved to be the briefest of responses as the visitors resumed control and they should have doubled their tally five minutes before half-time when Tyler Dacres skipped past two weak challenges before sending a weak shot into the arms of Bond to ensure the lead remained at one.

If Stockdale had demanded a response from his players at half-time - and his post-match comments indicate he did - then they failed to deliver as the visitors continued to enjoy the better of the exchanges. However, chances were few and far-between as neither side managed to really test the opposition goalkeeper as an increasingly tedious half wore on. The first genuine chance of the second-half brought with it the second goal as Chambers doubled his tally with a fine finish across the desperate dive of Bond and inside his far post. That killed off what little hope there seemed to be for Spartans to mount a comeback and the full-time whistle almost brought a relief to the vast majority of the sub-500 crowd inside Croft Park.

A visibly frustrated Stockdale delivered an open and honest assessment of the situation he is facing as he admitted he understands supporters who stayed away from Croft Park as his side continue to struggle on the pitch.

He said: “I can’t control them and their frustrations and sometimes they will disagree with what I say - and that’s fine. Like I did today, I spoke to them because they deserve it and I thank them for coming because I know people stayed away. If we could get it rocking, it would be great. But if we aren’t putting it on the pitch, what’s the point in having it rocking. It’s a vicious circle because we need to prove it to the fans, which I said a few weeks ago. We started to win a couple of games but why would they come and watch games because I’m struggling to watch it.”

Blyth Spartans: Bond, Stephenson, Holvey (Aitken), Simpson (Donaldson), Milburn, Clark, Savage, Gordon, Curry (Cornet), Gomes, Deverdics Subs: Oliver, Hogan

Basford United: Deeney, Aideyan, Wilder, Thornhill (Mancinelli), Nirennold, Barnes, Richards (Rose), Butterfield, Waite (Revarnell), Dacres (Ridgeley), Chambers (Uveges) Subs: All used