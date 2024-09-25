Morpeth Town looking to add players on back of win in Northumberland Senior Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morpeth boss Craig Lynch wants to bolster his injury-hit squad.

The gaffer penned in his programme notes last weekend that: “We are actively looking to recruit a couple of players.”

Lynch stressed that it is an important part of the season for all clubs and that large squads play a big part in the game at NPL Premier level.

“I am constantly on the lookout, and hopefully in the next few weeks players become available in the positions we require.”

Morpeth beat Newcastle Benfield comfortably at Craik Park in the NFA Senior Cup

He fielded a strong side as Matty Griggs put Town ahead after just three minutes against Northern League Division One’s Newcastle Benfield in the Northumberland Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Morpeth, who lifted the trophy at St. James’s Park in 2023 but were disappointingly dumped out by Blyth Town in the quarter finals last term, added a second through Jack Foalle eight minutes from time.

Benfield keeper Andrew Grainger had to go off injured just after the break with centre back and skipper Lewis Scorgie pulling on the gloves to go in goal.

Lynch brought youngsters Sam Davison and Oscar Baston off the bench late on to get some first team minutes under their belts as the amber and blacks advanced in the County competition.

Town have a free weekend after their scheduled opponents Worksop Town advanced in the FA Cup and they now face King’s Lynn Town in that competition instead.

The Highwaymen will travel to fellow NPL Premier side Workington in the FA Trophy third qualifying round on Saturday 5th October.

The winners of the tie will pocket £2,450 from the prize fund.