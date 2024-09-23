Blyth Spartans on a rollercoaster, says boss Stockdale after heavy defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth boss David Stockdale probably wished the torrential storm that washed out the end of Spartan’s heavy defeat at Mickleover had arrived a couple of hours earlier.

Despite the promising recent victories over Workington and Stockton Town that seemed to indicate the side had turned a corner, the green and whites crashed back down to earth with a 4-0 loss in Derbyshire.

A sudden shower of hailstones followed by a biblical deluge of rain forced the players off the pitch a couple of minutes early and as they sat in the dressing rooms sodden and soaked, the manger remained calm about the situation.

“We are on a rollercoaster and it’s not going to change overnight,” Stockdale told BSAFC TV.

Spartans host Basford United this weekend and Stockdale will want another reaction

“We managed to get those two victories on the board and we want to keep going but we’ve a young team and what we’re trying to do as a team - and I reiterate, team, because we’re not individual performers, we aren’t good enough to do that - we have to be a team and people will hopefully bear with us and give us time as a squad.”

Stockdale fumed after the disappointing FA Cup exit to Bury that that it was his head on the block and that he wanted the players to stand up and be accountable.

“For me, it wasn’t as bad as Bury. It was pretty close but if you analyse it, we did a lot of things wrong, but the second goal is an individual error, the third goal our defender is first to the ball and a freak injury puts their guy through on goal, the fourth goal we’ve got maybe five up front to try and at least salvage anything,” Stockdale told BSAFC TV after.

“If we really break it down, I felt that they were trying whereas against Bury we didn’t have that. It’s not great for us but I’m not getting too down about it,” continued Stockdale.

Unmarked Stuart Beavon fired the hosts ahead in the ninth minute and they doubled their lead just before the interval when Dylan Edwards out-muscled a defender and ran on to slot home.

Marcus Barnes made it three when he capitalised on Connor Pani pulling up injured, then Jahvan Davidson-Miller rammed number four into the roof of the net at the back post.

The defeat leaves Blyth in eighteenth spot, just above the drop zone, as they look to bounce back from their National League North relegation last season.

Blyth played Newcastle University at Prudhoe last night (Thursday 26th October) in the Northumberland Senior Cup and the manager planned use that to get minutes for returning players ahead Saturday’s game against Basford United at Croft Park.

“It’s another wake-up call and if we get the same reaction as we did, then so be it, but I did warn people and people sometimes don’t want to believe what you’re saying when you’re on a high, and people won’t believe what you’re saying when you’re down on a low,” he said.

“We need to work on quite a lot and rest a few bodies. I’m raring to go but the lads need a rest – they’ve given a lot. I don’t feel as bad as I did after Bury – that one was unacceptable, today there is some consolation there.”

Blyth have been drawn at home against Stockton Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy. The game is scheduled for Saturday 5th October.